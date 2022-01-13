Advertisement

Lynn Haven Kayak Launch Reopens

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kayak enthusiasts in Lynn Haven have an upgraded spot to hit the water.

The new kayak launch platform at Lynn Haven Bayou and Reserve is now open. City officials say the platform improves upon the old one, which would be hard to use in choppy waters and frequently become damaged during rainstorms.

The launch can be found at the Bay Parking Loop, at the end of the park’s entrance road. City officials said kayakers are already enjoying the upgrade.

“I think this is going to work much easier for folks, the previous dock, there was navigating some corners for folks. Folks having trouble navigating the corners. I think this is going to be a straight shot and we’ve already heard some great feedback from the kayaking community,” said Ty Farris, Parks and Grounds Director for the City of Lynn Haven.

The park also features a boat launch, walking trails, and a disc golf course.

