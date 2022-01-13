Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Eve murder

Charles Edward Peterson, Jr. was arrested in Illinois and charged with murder.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Jackson County on New Year’s Eve.

Jackson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting on 10th Avenue in Malone on December 31st. They say when they got there, they found a man dead in the front yard of a home. The victim has been identified as Quenton Beckwith.

They say investigators identified the suspect as Charles Edward Peterson, Jr., and that it was possible he had run to Illinois. On January 7th, they say they developed probable cause to charge Peterson. A warrant for Peterson’s arrest was issued.

Monday, U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Peterson on a charge of murder.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield would like to thank the people of Jackson County who came forward and helped in this investigation. He says without their help, this arrest would have been more difficult.

