Man charged with 4th DUI after hit and run crash

Jason Lowery is facing multiple charges including hit and run involving property damage and DUI...
Jason Lowery is facing multiple charges including hit and run involving property damage and DUI - 4th or subsequent offense.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies say a man is behind bars after his fourth DUI crash since 2005.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jason Lowery, 49, after they say he fled the scene of a crash on Racetrack Road. They say around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Lowery was driving a pickup truck and hit another vehicle at the intersection of Racetrack Road and Mar Walt Drive.

Investigators say Lowery left the scene, but the victim followed him until Lowery stopped in his driveway.

Lowery is charged with hit and run involving property damage, DUI - 4th or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle with license revoked and labeled a habitual traffic offender, and refusing to provide a chemical sample - second refusal.

Deputies say they learned Lowery’s driver’s license had been revoked since July 2021. They say he has been convicted eight times for driving with a license suspended or revoked, as well as three prior DUIs.

