Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a little bank of clouds moving through this morning. We’ll see quite a bit of sunshine ahead in the forecast for today.

However, it’s once again chilly! Be sure to dress warmly like morning’s prior as we’re pretty close to similar temperatures starting the day again. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s inland to low 40s on the coast with just a light touch of a wind adding a bit to the chill.

Some may want to make the outer layer shed-able as we will warm up some heading into the afternoon in the sunshine today. We’ll feel much more seasonal as midday temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs top out in the mid 60s.

A chill will return to the evening and overnight tonight as lows return to the 30s inland to mid 40s on the coast by Friday morning. Yet Friday looks just as nice with mainly sunny skies and highs warming into the mid 60s once again.

Rain chances return for the weekend, and as mentioned before, timing has changed a bit now. It appears as though our rain chances will be on the rise through the day on Saturday, becoming likely by the late day and evening. Storms are possible across NWFL late Saturday and into Saturday night as this system moves through.

But we should see most of the rain exiting the Panhandle by early Sunday morning with windy and colder weather finishing off the weekend as highs only reach the 50s on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a more seasonal feel as highs reach the mid 60s after a cold start. Your 7 Day Forecast has another beautiful day on Friday before rain chances go on the rise throughout the day on Saturday, becoming likely by Saturday evening.

