Two Cottondale student athletes sign Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A pair of high school baseball players up at Cottondale taking care of some future business before the start of their senior seasons Wednesday.

Jude Haser and Korbin Odom, both signing baseball scholarship offers with Union College, an NAIA school in Barbourville, Kentucky.

Jude, a pitcher and second baseman, started on varsity as a freshman, a career .338 hitter and a 2-point-4-9 earned run average in 90 innings pitched.

Korbin a pitcher and shortstop, hit .365 his junior season, a 2-8-6 ERA in 22 innings pitched. Hornets head coach Skyler Davis telling us “Jude and Korbin work as hard as anyone both on and off the field and I could not be any prouder for them and their families.”

Congrats to both these student athletes. The start of the high school baseball season right around the corner.

