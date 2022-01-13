Advertisement

Two Cottondale student athletes sign Wednesday

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A pair of high school baseball players up at Cottondale taking care of some future business before the start of their senior seasons Wednesday.

Jude Haser and Korbin Odom, both signing baseball scholarship offers with Union College, an NAIA school in Barbourville, Kentucky.

Jude, a pitcher and second baseman, started on varsity as a freshman, a career .338 hitter and a 2-point-4-9 earned run average in 90 innings pitched.

Korbin a pitcher and shortstop, hit .365 his junior season, a 2-8-6 ERA in 22 innings pitched. Hornets head coach Skyler Davis telling us “Jude and Korbin work as hard as anyone both on and off the field and I could not be any prouder for them and their families.”

Congrats to both these student athletes. The start of the high school baseball season right around the corner.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.
New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach
This is the first time CWD has been detected in a state bordering Florida.
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Alabama deer
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
Team out of Moore, OK mourning loss after baseball trip to PCB
Baseball dream trip to PCB ends in living nightmare

Latest News

Gulf County to host all six state weightlifting meets for 2022.
Gulf County to host all six state weightlifting meets for 2022
1A State weightlifting meet in 2021 at Port St. Joe.
Gulf County to host all six state weightlifting meets for 2022
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 11th
Mosley senior is this week's Student Athlete of the Week
Whitely leads at Mosley in a variety of ways