Walton County woman sets mobile home on fire

33-year-old Amelia Tucker was arrested for arson and burglary.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County woman is in custody after she allegedly set fire to a double-wide mobile home.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Walton County Fire Rescue, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department were called to a residence on West Hibiscus Avenue after a neighbor reported seeing smoke and fire coming from a nearby home.

Officials say when first responders got on scene, the home was in flames. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and responded.

33-year-old Amelia Tucker was inside the house when the incident happened.

Sheriff’s deputies said when they spoke to Tucker, she allegedly told officers the situation got out of control after starting the fireplace.

Investigators say Tucker broke inside the house and had been staying there without the homeowner’s permission.

Tucker was arrested for burglary and arson. She was transported to the Walton County Jail.

