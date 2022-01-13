Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night tonight in the panhandle as skies clear. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. On Thursday it will be sunny and a bit warmer. We should be close to average w/highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will turn West at 10-15 mph. The sunshine lasts thru Friday w/clouds returning Saturday. The rain returns Saturday night into Sunday. Right now 1-2″ of rain looks possible. Cooler weather returns Sunday and Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

