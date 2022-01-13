Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Clouds will exit the panhandle tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night tonight in the panhandle as skies clear. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. On Thursday it will be sunny and a bit warmer. We should be close to average w/highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will turn West at 10-15 mph. The sunshine lasts thru Friday w/clouds returning Saturday. The rain returns Saturday night into Sunday. Right now 1-2″ of rain looks possible. Cooler weather returns Sunday and Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.
New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
This is the first time CWD has been detected in a state bordering Florida.
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Alabama deer
Team out of Moore, OK mourning loss after baseball trip to PCB
Baseball dream trip to PCB ends in living nightmare

Latest News

Clouds exit tonight w/the sun returning on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's satellite and radar.
Wednesday Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels gives today's forecast.
Tuesday Forecast
Cool weather is in the forecast this week w/limited rain chances Saturday.
Monday Evening Forecast