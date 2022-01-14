Bay County hiring lifeguards

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re thinking of diving into a new career, lifeguards in Bay County are in need. With the panhandle being a big tourist destination, officials say the beaches can get packed with people.

“Season starts in March and runs through October. We have many, many millions of people over the course of a year that visit Panama City Beach,” Bay County Communications PIO Valerie Sale said.

Operations Manager Vincent Martin said one of the biggest concerns are rip currents.

“It can get dangerous sometimes. It’s a beautiful beach. The water’s beautiful a lot, but it is dangerous,” Martin said.

Officials say lifeguards rescued more than 500 people at the beach and attended to over 150 people who needed medical assistance.

“They are obviously very attentive during the entire time they are out there,” Sale said.

Zachary Morgan used to work as a line cook at a local restaurant. He said changing his career to become a lifeguard was the best thing he did.

“I’ve always loved helping people. I’ve lived on the beach my whole life and I just thought it was a golden opportunity to be able to do both,” Morgan said.

Training takes around 60 days and an instructor will give you the certifications needed. There are three seasonal positions available and two full time.

“There’s an opportunity to get health insurance for you and your family, we have great retirement benefits, we have paid vacation,” Sale said.

Bay County Beach Officials are hiring right now and will start training right away so that lifeguards can start making a splash by March.

You can apply online at https://baycountyfl.gov/

If you would like to receive texts about current beach flag warnings, text “PCBFLAGS” to 888777.

