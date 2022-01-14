Advertisement

Bay County hiring lifeguards

If you’re thinking of diving into a new career, lifeguards in Bay County are in need.
If you’re thinking of diving into a new career, lifeguards in Bay County are in need.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re thinking of diving into a new career, lifeguards in Bay County are in need. With the panhandle being a big tourist destination, officials say the beaches can get packed with people.

“Season starts in March and runs through October. We have many, many millions of people over the course of a year that visit Panama City Beach,” Bay County Communications PIO Valerie Sale said.

Operations Manager Vincent Martin said one of the biggest concerns are rip currents.

“It can get dangerous sometimes. It’s a beautiful beach. The water’s beautiful a lot, but it is dangerous,” Martin said.

Officials say lifeguards rescued more than 500 people at the beach and attended to over 150 people who needed medical assistance.

“They are obviously very attentive during the entire time they are out there,” Sale said.

Zachary Morgan used to work as a line cook at a local restaurant. He said changing his career to become a lifeguard was the best thing he did.

“I’ve always loved helping people. I’ve lived on the beach my whole life and I just thought it was a golden opportunity to be able to do both,” Morgan said.

Training takes around 60 days and an instructor will give you the certifications needed. There are three seasonal positions available and two full time.

“There’s an opportunity to get health insurance for you and your family, we have great retirement benefits, we have paid vacation,” Sale said.

Bay County Beach Officials are hiring right now and will start training right away so that lifeguards can start making a splash by March.

You can apply online at https://baycountyfl.gov/

If you would like to receive texts about current beach flag warnings, text “PCBFLAGS” to 888777.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.
New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
One child is dead after an accidental shooting in Callaway Wednesday evening.
BCSO: Accidental shooting in Callaway leaves child dead
The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a missing man was...
UPDATE: Body found in Jackson Co. landfill identified as missing Tallahassee man
Another arrest made in the stabbing at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven.
Another teen suspect arrested in Lynn Haven park fatal stabbing

Latest News

Rain chances move into the panhandle this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances move into the panhandle this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
A project five years in the works in Lynn Haven looks to be back on track.
Lynn Haven Rails to Trails update
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida