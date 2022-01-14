Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few wispy cirrus clouds passing through this morning. They won’t be enough to block out the abundant sunshine that returns to our skies once again today.

We’re still a bit chilly feeling out the door this morning. But much more seasonal with more in the 40s and only a few in the upper 30s inland across I-10 and the Wiregrass of South Alabama.

Thanks to the sunshine, we’ll warm up quickly during the morning drive. Be sure to plan for the extra layer for the morning and evening, but by the midday you’ll once again be able to shed the extra layer. Highs today reach the mid 60s with a very similar feel to what we had yesterday.

We’ll see changes head our way for the weekend, but most of the daylight hours will be rain free. A storm system moves in late in the day on Saturday spreading in scattered showers in the afternoon followed by a stormy night into Sunday morning with the passage of a cold front. About 1-2″ of rain is expected.

We’ll see mild temperatures into Saturday with highs reaching the upper 60s in a mild southerly breeze. However, winds shift to the west northwest and turn breezier into Sunday at 20-30mph. It’ll bring quite the chill as highs on Sunday only reach the low to mid 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine is expected with a more seasonal high in the mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us reaching the upper 60s on Saturday with breezy southerly winds picking up and rain chances returning late in the day becoming likely Saturday night. Cold and blustery conditions for Sunday with a stray light shower possible in the morning.

