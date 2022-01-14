Gov. DeSantis addresses COVID concerns at Panama City news conference, slams Biden’s mandates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At an economic development announcement in Panama City, Governor Ron DeSantis brought up concerns from the pandemic including inflation.

“You see inflation like we have not seen in decades in this country, and that is an absolute killer for family budgets,” DeSantis said.

Budget issues like rising gas prices; AAA says the average gas price state wide has increased by nearly a dollar from last year.

“One of the things we are going to work on in this legislative session is my proposal to do a billion dollars in gas tax relief,” DeSantis said.

Along with inflation, Governor DeSantis spoke out against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates. Hours after the Governor’s visit, the U.S. supreme court blocked the president’s mandates dealing with businesses.

In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees that is enforced by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration). However, the high court allowed the vaccine mandate to stand for medical facilities that take Medicare or Medicaid payments.

“OSHA says you have to test people who haven’t been vaccinated but our law says if you’re testing, it’s the business’s expense not the employee’s expense,” DeSantis said.

Governor DeSantis signed four bills into law in November giving employees more exemptions to vaccine mandates

“Nobody should be denied earning a living based on these jabs,” DeSantis said.

In agreement with the supreme court’s decision, Gov. DeSantis called the Biden Administration’s mandates unconstitutional.

“This OSHA mandate clearly exceeds Congress under the law and Constitution,” DeSantis said.

“We really need to move forward, and we’ve go to stop using this as a weapon to wielded against other people.”

