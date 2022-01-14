Lynn Haven Rails to Trails update

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A project five years in the works in Lynn Haven looks to be back on track.

Last week, the city hosted a workshop on the “Rails to Trails” project. Rails to Trails is a nonprofit which turns retired railway systems into public paths and walkways.

Last year, Lynn Haven secured more than $4.5 million from the FDOT to go towards the project. The trail will run from the intersection of Carolina and 10th Streets down to Highway 231.

“The design has already been completed and essentially we will be constructing a multi-purpose trail that is 12 feet wide within a 100 feet right-of-way that is already in existence here in Lynn Haven,” Ben Janke, CRA Director for the City of Lynn Haven, said.

The trail will be completed in three phases with the first starting later this year and the last being finished by the end of 2023.

