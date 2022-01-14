Advertisement

Lynn Haven Rails to Trails update

A project five years in the works in Lynn Haven looks to be back on track.
A project five years in the works in Lynn Haven looks to be back on track.(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A project five years in the works in Lynn Haven looks to be back on track.

Last week, the city hosted a workshop on the “Rails to Trails” project. Rails to Trails is a nonprofit which turns retired railway systems into public paths and walkways.

Last year, Lynn Haven secured more than $4.5 million from the FDOT to go towards the project. The trail will run from the intersection of Carolina and 10th Streets down to Highway 231.

“The design has already been completed and essentially we will be constructing a multi-purpose trail that is 12 feet wide within a 100 feet right-of-way that is already in existence here in Lynn Haven,” Ben Janke, CRA Director for the City of Lynn Haven, said.

The trail will be completed in three phases with the first starting later this year and the last being finished by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.
New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
One child is dead after an accidental shooting in Callaway Wednesday evening.
BCSO: Accidental shooting in Callaway leaves child dead
The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a missing man was...
UPDATE: Body found in Jackson Co. landfill identified as missing Tallahassee man
Another arrest made in the stabbing at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven.
Another teen suspect arrested in Lynn Haven park fatal stabbing

Latest News

Rain chances move into the panhandle this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances move into the panhandle this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
If you’re thinking of diving into a new career, lifeguards in Bay County are in need.
Bay County hiring lifeguards
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida