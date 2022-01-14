Advertisement

Newschannel 7′s Morning Team learns how to square dance

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Square Dancers joined our Newschannel 7 morning crew to show us that anyone can square dance. Jessica Foster sat down with Kathie Kern and found out all the fun details of their upcoming events while Sam Martello learned how to square dance. You can check out their Facebook page to learn more about them and what they have planned.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.
New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
One child is dead after an accidental shooting in Callaway Wednesday evening.
BCSO: Accidental shooting in Callaway leaves child dead
The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a missing man was...
UPDATE: Body found in Jackson Co. landfill identified as missing Tallahassee man
Another arrest made in the stabbing at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven.
Another teen suspect arrested in Lynn Haven park fatal stabbing

Latest News

At an economic development announcement in Panama City, Governor Ron Desantis brought up...
Gov. DeSantis addresses COVID concerns at Panama City news conference, slams Biden’s mandates
Bay County launches program to help affordable housing issue
Bay County launches program to help affordable housing issues
Rain chances move into the panhandle this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances move into the panhandle this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast