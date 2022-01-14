PCB Fire gets contract approval for new training tower

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials have said public safety is their number one priority. Now, the design and construction of a new state-of-the-art amenity for the beach fire department will help with that.

Beach Fire is getting a new fire training tower to help expedite its training goals. Fire Chief Ray Morgan said they got a grant from the state for more than $600,000 for the project. During Thursday night’s Beach City Council meeting, council members approved the contract to officially go towards the design and construction of the training tower. Morgan said the tower will be state of the art, with multiple floors and multiple setups they encounter in real-life scenarios. It will also include props like hose and ladder work, as well as forcible-entry props to practice those skills. He hopes this training tower will take them to the next level as a fire department.

“You’re only as good as your training and if you don’t have a place to train, that leaves you to only learning what you can on the job when you actually go to a call and our public deserves better than that. They want professionals. They want trained, they want experienced men and women,” said Morgan.

Morgan said this tower will also be for multi-agency use. This approval now puts them into finalizing a design phase. He hopes they go out for bid to get a contractor by summertime.

This is also in addition to rebuilding station 31.

