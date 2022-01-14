Rader Family tradition lives on in this week’s Faces and Places of the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Forty-four years ago, almost to the day, Dennis Moonshine Rader and his family, full of musical talent, made a big move from Wichita, Kansas to Panama City Beach.

“With an entourage of almost a dozen vehicles,” Rader said. “Like a bus, carpool, a camper, a big U-Haul truck, a number of things like that. It was a change in our life, a total change. Everything in our life came with us.”

The family landed on a piece of land off of Front Beach Road.

“We’re standing right here at Oasis Worship Center which was originally the Ocean Opry Music Show,” Rader said. “I enjoyed working for the company that built it. I was on every square inch of that building from front to back, to top to bottom. Knew it like the back of my hand. It’s home away from home.”

The Rader family performed their country and comedy show for more than 20 years at the Ocean Opry and hosted big names in country music, like Johnny Cash.

Dennis says he grew up a lot in this place and raised a family of four boys and one girl in it, too.

“Many times we’d jump in the car, literally,” Rader said. “Drive way faster than we should to get here. I’m walking in the back door as dad’s introducing the show out front. Jump into these overalls and run out on the stage because little league baseball meant as much to me as everything else did too, with the kids.”

The Ocean Opry was the birthplace of Dennis’ “hillbilly comedian” character, Moonshine.

“You have to have a dummy you can kick around, and that’s what I was,” Rader said. “They might take off as a band doing a serious George Jones song, I would come sauntering out on stage and totally interrupt it by standing over here weeping. They’d have to stop their song and hear what I was dealing with. It was an outlet for me.”

After the family sold the opry in 2005, Dennis kept the family tradition alive of performing. Audiences saw solo Moonshine acts at Arnold High School for a few years. Now you can catch Moonshine every winter at the Todd Herendeen Theater.

“I love doing it,” Rader said.

As the saying goes, the show must go on. Keeping the tradition alive nearly half a century later.

Moonshine’s upcoming shows are on January 21st at 2 p.m., February 14th at 6 p.m., and March 4th at 2 p.m. All shows are played at Todd Herendeen Theater. For tickets call 850-814-8373.

