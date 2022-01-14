State Attorney says no charges in Coconut Creek crash that killed two Kentucky children

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a news conference on Friday, State Attorney Larry Basford said no criminal charges would be filed in a crash that killed two children from Kentucky in December 2020.

The crash happened at Coconut Creek Family Fun Park on December 4, 2020 where Scott Donaldson was driving a vehicle on Hwy. 98 when he crashed into the grounds of Coconut Creek. That incident killed 4-year-old Baylor Kirchgessner and 6-year-old Addie Kirchgessner.

At the Friday news conference, Basford announced that after more than a year of reviewing the case, there is insufficient evidence to charge Donaldson in the crash. Basford said they considered three potential criminal charges in the case: DUI manslaughter, manslaughter by culpable negligence and vehicular homicide. Basford said based on the facts there would be no criminal charges.

Basford said witnesses said Donaldson was experiencing seizure like symptoms after the crash, and then experienced an epileptic seizure at the hospital. Toxicology reports showed that Donaldson took medication for a neurological condition, and had the appropriate amount of medication in his system at the time of the crash. The state attorney said Donaldson has had three prior traffic crashes that were caused by seizures, but at the time of the Coconut Creek crash, Donaldson was cleared to drive by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Basford also said doctor’s records show Donaldson had a routine visit with a neurologist two days before the crash, and the physician cleared him to drive.

“I cannot begin to comprehend the grief and the loss experienced by the parents of these two children. But I can assure the magnitude of this tragedy was not lost on us. I continue to hold the parents in my prayers.”

Basford said Donaldson’s driving privileges have been revoked, but under current law he could apply to have his license reinstated next week. Basford said his office is working to have Donaldson’s license permanently revoked. Basford said he is writing a letter to the Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles “strongly requesting” Donaldson’s license be permanently revoked.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the Kirchgessner family and they declined to comment until they could review the findings of the case.

