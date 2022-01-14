Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For tonight skies will remain clear & it will be chilly w/lows in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s at the coast. We will see lots of sun on Friday w/highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be North at 5 mph.

This weekend we will see clouds increase on Saturday w/rain becoming more likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. The rain chances will remain likely overnight w/most of the rain exiting Sunday AM. As of now it looks like 1-2″ of rain appears likely. As we head into Sunday it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and colder w/highs in the mid 50s. The sun returns Monday, but the chilly weather remains.

