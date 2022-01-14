Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Skies will remain clear through Friday
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For tonight skies will remain clear & it will be chilly w/lows in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s at the coast. We will see lots of sun on Friday w/highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be North at 5 mph.

This weekend we will see clouds increase on Saturday w/rain becoming more likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. The rain chances will remain likely overnight w/most of the rain exiting Sunday AM. As of now it looks like 1-2″ of rain appears likely. As we head into Sunday it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and colder w/highs in the mid 50s. The sun returns Monday, but the chilly weather remains.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.
New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
One child is dead after an accidental shooting in Callaway Wednesday evening.
BCSO: Accidental shooting in Callaway leaves child dead
The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a missing man was...
UPDATE: Body found in Jackson Co. landfill identified as missing Tallahassee man
Another arrest made in the stabbing at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven.
Another teen suspect arrested in Lynn Haven park fatal stabbing

Latest News

Rain chances move into the panhandle this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this afternoon's temperatures.
Thursday Forecast
Clouds exit tonight w/the sun returning on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Clouds exit tonight w/the sun returning on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast