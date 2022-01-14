UPDATE: BCSO officials say 4-year-old sibling accidentally shot and killed 2-year-old

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE; 9:03 P.M. 1/13/22;

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced new details in an alleged accidental shooting that killed a two-year-old child in Callaway. On Thursday, Sheriff Tommy Ford said a four-year-old child got a hold of a handgun, accidentally shooting and killing the child’s two-year-old sibling. At the time of the shooting, Ford said the child’s mother and another man, as well as several other children were present in the home.

“We’ll be evaluating and gathering evidence. We’ll be getting statements and talking to the State Attorney’s Office to see if charges are warranted and sometimes, they’re not,” said Ford.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. BCSO and the Callaway Fire Department responded to a call at a house on East Seventh Street in reference to a gunshot wound to a two-year-old. Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Jeremy Mathis said the male child was pronounced dead, despite their efforts.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to help with the grieving children. Some personnel of the CAC interviewed the children who were present at the scene. Ford stressed it is still a time of mourning for the family.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.