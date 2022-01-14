Wewahitchka set to host two day wrestling tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The folks at Wewahitchka High School are gearing up for their annual Gator Brawl which takes place Friday and Saturday. This an annual event that had to be skipped last year because of COVID concerns. Everyone at Wewa pretty excited the event is coming back this weekend!

”We usually keep it at 21-22 teams.” says Wewahitchka wrestling coach Tracy Malcolm told me Thursday. “We run a 20 man bracket. We wrestle two days solid. Ten wrestles for each wrestler each day. And we try to wear them out. It’s a big event. It’s close to the biggest in the Panhandle. If not the biggest. Definitely in the area of matches wrestled. We have teams coming from multiple states to get here. Always have a waiting list to get in. But definitely a good time and a lot of wrestling.”

The coach says this event, sandwiched between two other local wrestling tournaments, allows for a lot of kids to get a good gauge of where they are at this point of the season.

“We do get to see, with last weeks Mosley, and this weekend, and next weeks Bay tournament as well, the George Mulligan, we see a lot of our district opponents that we get to measure up against them really well. Just the mat time alone, with the three tournaments all being local, is just perfect. It gives the kids a whole lot of practice for the postseason. And for the local schools to be able to do that and not have to travel, spend money for travel, and lodging and stuff, is just a huge huge item. "

Having the Gator Brawl back on the calendar is a big deal for all the reasons the coach has already stated. But it’s very big in another way. The Wewa wrestling program’s overall budget.

“And these events are 90 percent, 85 to 90 percent of our fundraising.” Malcolm told me. “With the concessions and ticket sales, and team entry fees. That’s what keeps our seasons going. As you know with the budge with the way it is, everyone’s budget, not just mine, but there’s just no money, there’s not a lot of money, I’m not gonna say no money, but not a lot of money for these programs. So they have to make due and this is just one great way to do that.”

The wrestling begins Friday at noon. We will have coverage of both days of the tournament in our news Friday and Saturday nights.

