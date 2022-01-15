Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 14th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Wrestling/Day One Team Standings

1. Wakulla

2. Chiles

3. Crestivew

4. Mosley

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Pike 80 Poplar Springs 67

Bay 58 Mosley 46

North Bay Haven 71 Altha 64

Crestview 57 Niceville 41

Liberty 33 Blountstown 54

Marianna 52 Rutherford 42

High School Basketball/Girl’s

North Bay Haven 27 Altha 43

Walton 45 Destin 18

Mosley 13 Arnold 44

Rutherford 60 South Walton 66

High School Soccer/Boy’s

Rocky Bayou 2 Crestview 6

Columbia 5 Marianna 1

FSU 3 North Bay Haven 0

West Florida 1 South Walton 3

High School Soccer/Girl’s

Rocky Bayou 4 Escambia 8

