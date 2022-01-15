Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 14th
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Wrestling/Day One Team Standings
1. Wakulla
2. Chiles
3. Crestivew
4. Mosley
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Pike 80 Poplar Springs 67
Bay 58 Mosley 46
North Bay Haven 71 Altha 64
Crestview 57 Niceville 41
Liberty 33 Blountstown 54
Marianna 52 Rutherford 42
High School Basketball/Girl’s
North Bay Haven 27 Altha 43
Walton 45 Destin 18
Mosley 13 Arnold 44
Rutherford 60 South Walton 66
High School Soccer/Boy’s
Rocky Bayou 2 Crestview 6
Columbia 5 Marianna 1
FSU 3 North Bay Haven 0
West Florida 1 South Walton 3
High School Soccer/Girl’s
Rocky Bayou 4 Escambia 8
