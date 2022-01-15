PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools are in need of teachers. School officials said, since Hurricane Michael, it’s been hard to find teachers in the area due to the housing shortage.

“Because their homes also needed to be repaired, we did see a lot of teachers leave the area,” said Human Resources Executive Director Shirley Byas.

The pandemic has also been an issue. Rutherford High School Principal, Coy Pilson said it has taken a toll on the school.

“Due to sicknesses and illnesses, I have 23 teachers who didn’t show up to work today because they were sick or on quarantine,” said Pilson.

Byas said there are about 50 vacancies across the county, but they aren’t just looking for teachers.

“Whether you want to be a custodian or a maid, or a support person in the classroom or even in the office,” said Byas.

Since Governor Ron DeSantis implemented a new proposal to raise salaries for educators, the school district hopes it will bring in applications.

“What I hope in the next few months that we’ll see an increase,” said Pilson.

The district is offering up to $2,000 for moving expenses and will negotiate salaries every year.

“There are no evenings, no weekends, we also get holidays off, and we have a great benefit package for our full time employees,” said Byas.

There are all levels of teaching positions available including Pre-K through 12th grade, as well as support positions such as maintenance workers and bus drivers.

If you would like to apply for any positions, head to https://www.bay.k12.fl.us/careers and if you need further assistance, contact the Human Resources Department at (850)-767-4100.

