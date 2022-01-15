Advertisement

FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.

In 2003, competitor DHL had an aircraft targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad.

So far, FedEx has not responded to a request for comment about the proposed onboard missile defense system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A follow up to the shooting in Callaway that killed a two-year-old.
UPDATE: BCSO officials say 4-year-old sibling accidentally shot and killed 2-year-old
One child is dead after an accidental shooting in Callaway Wednesday evening.
BCSO: Accidental shooting in Callaway leaves child dead
Kerrigan said the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community is welcoming it's first...
Highway 79 corridor exploding with new developments
State Attorney's Office releases report from crash.
State Attorney says no charges in Coconut Creek crash that killed two Kentucky children
2022 is likely not going to be the year recreational marijuana will be legalized in Florida.
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida

Latest News

Collier will transition into the role of Circuit Judge of the 14th Judicial Circuit starting...
Gov. DeSantis appoints Panama City attorney to 14th Judicial Circuit Judge seat
The Florida Coalition for Children is seeking 40 million from lawmakers as turnover runs 50-60...
Florida Coalition for Children seeking funding for foster care entities
Holmes County Schools take a long weekend after a COVID outbreak among staff and teachers.
Holmes County schools close Friday due to COVID spike
Hiring teachers and all support positions including custodians, bus drivers, substitute...
Bay District Schools are in need of teachers