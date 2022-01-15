Advertisement

Fire erupts near chemical plant; residents told to stay away

A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky...
A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:54 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky has spread to multiple buildings in the complex, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video posted Friday night on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says much of the building where the fire originated has collapsed within itself.

He also says one firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital, but is doing well. There were no initial reports of loss of life. The fire chief says the building was vacant when the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A follow up to the shooting in Callaway that killed a two-year-old.
UPDATE: BCSO officials say 4-year-old sibling accidentally shot and killed 2-year-old
One child is dead after an accidental shooting in Callaway Wednesday evening.
BCSO: Accidental shooting in Callaway leaves child dead
State Attorney's Office releases report from crash.
State Attorney says no charges in Coconut Creek crash that killed two Kentucky children
Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies have three people in custody connected with a possible...
JCSO has three in custody after finding body in Marianna
2022 is likely not going to be the year recreational marijuana will be legalized in Florida.
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test
Four people with gang affiliations to face federal charges in LA officer's shooting death.
Feds charge gang members in LA officer's death
The rankings for the top jobs of 2022 are in such as medical professionals and IT / Cyber...
Top 2022 jobs are of high interest across the Panhandle
Lady Seahawks beat Lady Rams, Bulldogs win at the Spiva Ram House
Lady Seahawks beat Rutherford, Bulldogs beat the Rams