Holmes County schools close Friday due to COVID spike

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A COVID spike among teachers and employees of Holmes County Schools is giving students a four day weekend.

Holmes County Superintendent of Schools Buddy Brown said between 30 and 40 percent of teachers at various schools were out Thursday due to COVID, and the numbers continued to rise throughout the day.

For that reason, Brown made the decision to cancel school Friday. However, he said custodians of the school did come in Friday to continue their normal cleaning routine, which he says has gotten more thorough since the start of COVID.

“Our normal cleaning now has changed, adapted, over the last 20 months to COVID and the COVID guidelines,” Brown said. “So for us, the new normal is upon us, so yes, I would call it just normal cleaning we do on a day to day basis.”

Brown said he expects school will start back Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Holiday.

