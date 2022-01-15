Advertisement

Holmes County schools close Friday due to COVID spike

Holmes County Schools take a long weekend after a COVID outbreak among staff and teachers.
Holmes County Schools take a long weekend after a COVID outbreak among staff and teachers.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A COVID spike among teachers and employees of Holmes County Schools is giving students a four day weekend.

Holmes County Superintendent of Schools Buddy Brown said between 30 and 40 percent of teachers at various schools were out Thursday due to COVID, and the numbers continued to rise throughout the day.

For that reason, Brown made the decision to cancel school Friday. However, he said custodians of the school did come in Friday to continue their normal cleaning routine, which he says has gotten more thorough since the start of COVID.

“Our normal cleaning now has changed, adapted, over the last 20 months to COVID and the COVID guidelines,” Brown said. “So for us, the new normal is upon us, so yes, I would call it just normal cleaning we do on a day to day basis.”

Brown said he expects school will start back Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Holiday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A follow up to the shooting in Callaway that killed a two-year-old.
UPDATE: BCSO officials say 4-year-old sibling accidentally shot and killed 2-year-old
One child is dead after an accidental shooting in Callaway Wednesday evening.
BCSO: Accidental shooting in Callaway leaves child dead
Kerrigan said the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community is welcoming it's first...
Highway 79 corridor exploding with new developments
State Attorney's Office releases report from crash.
State Attorney says no charges in Coconut Creek crash that killed two Kentucky children
2022 is likely not going to be the year recreational marijuana will be legalized in Florida.
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida

Latest News

Hiring teachers and all support positions including custodians, bus drivers, substitute...
Bay District Schools are in need of teachers
Wet weather Saturday will give way to windy & cold weather on Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
Wet weather Saturday will give way to windy & cold weather on Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
30A Songwriters Festival kicks off weekend event.
30A Songwriters Festival still on after COVID protocol criticisms