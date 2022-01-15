Advertisement

Top 2022 jobs are of high interest across the Panhandle

By Jenny Brown
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rankings for the top jobs of 2022 are in and some of these high-interest jobs are right here in the Panhandle.

“Our HVAC, electricity, and CS/IT with our Navy base and our Air Force base are huge jobs,” Angela Reese, assistant director of Haney Technical College (HTC), said.

At HTC, officials are preparing the next generation of medical, IT, cyber security, and aviation professionals.

“I was born and raised in Bay County, I believe in Bay County, and I am excited to see the industry growth here,” Reese said.

It all starts with the students. According to Reese, most of their younger students who come in “have always had cell phones, have always worked on a computer, and have done everything digitally.”

The students can also earn certifications to help with their career growth.

“They can complete their A+ certification, Net+, and Security+, and many of our local industrial partners will recognize those three certifications,” Reese said.

Careers in the medical field took the top 10 list as well.

“With COVID, our nursing program is booming, there is just such a short supply. some of them are actually locals and have gone on to become M.D.s or D.A.s,” Reese said.

However, success usually doesn’t come without hard work.

Reese said the biggest thing is “getting your hands in there and discovering whether or not it’s something you’re capable of doing ... (because) if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

