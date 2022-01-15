Advertisement

United Way Emerald Coast lends hand to Walton and Okaloosa non-profits

2022 United Way Emerald Coast Day of Caring t-shirt
2022 United Way Emerald Coast Day of Caring t-shirt(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of volunteers spent the end of their workweek lending a helping hand to Walton and Okaloosa County non-profits.

United Way of the Emerald Coast hosted their Annual Day of Caring service event on Friday. More than 200 volunteers completed service projects such as landscaping and making care packages for teachers.

Volunteers enjoyed working out in the pleasant weather and said they were excited for the opportunity to give back to the community.

“We’ve got so many community partners and so many people out in the community with different organizations helping the non-profit partners getting their places spruced up. It’s great to see every year it seems to be growing more and more with the community coming in and helping out,” said Kim Cox, Board Chair of United Way Emerald Coast.

If you would like to get involved with United Way Emerald Coast you can go to united-way.org, or visit their Facebook page, @uwemeraldcoast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A follow up to the shooting in Callaway that killed a two-year-old.
UPDATE: BCSO officials say 4-year-old sibling accidentally shot and killed 2-year-old
One child is dead after an accidental shooting in Callaway Wednesday evening.
BCSO: Accidental shooting in Callaway leaves child dead
Kerrigan said the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community is welcoming it's first...
Highway 79 corridor exploding with new developments
State Attorney's Office releases report from crash.
State Attorney says no charges in Coconut Creek crash that killed two Kentucky children
2022 is likely not going to be the year recreational marijuana will be legalized in Florida.
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida

Latest News

Holmes County Schools take a long weekend after a COVID outbreak among staff and teachers.
Holmes County schools close Friday due to COVID spike
Hiring teachers and all support positions including custodians, bus drivers, substitute...
Bay District Schools are in need of teachers
Wet weather Saturday will give way to windy & cold weather on Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
Wet weather Saturday will give way to windy & cold weather on Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
30A Songwriters Festival kicks off weekend event.
30A Songwriters Festival still on after COVID protocol criticisms