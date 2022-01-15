United Way Emerald Coast lends hand to Walton and Okaloosa non-profits

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of volunteers spent the end of their workweek lending a helping hand to Walton and Okaloosa County non-profits.

United Way of the Emerald Coast hosted their Annual Day of Caring service event on Friday. More than 200 volunteers completed service projects such as landscaping and making care packages for teachers.

Volunteers enjoyed working out in the pleasant weather and said they were excited for the opportunity to give back to the community.

“We’ve got so many community partners and so many people out in the community with different organizations helping the non-profit partners getting their places spruced up. It’s great to see every year it seems to be growing more and more with the community coming in and helping out,” said Kim Cox, Board Chair of United Way Emerald Coast.

If you would like to get involved with United Way Emerald Coast you can go to united-way.org, or visit their Facebook page, @uwemeraldcoast.

