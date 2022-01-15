Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A strong storm system will move through the panhandle this weekend ushering in some pretty big changes to our area. For tonight it will be cool and quiet w/lows in the 40s. On Saturday it will start of partly cloudy, but the clouds will rapidly increase. Highs will reach the upper 60s. By the afternoon storms will begin to move through. Some storms Saturday late afternoon and evening could be strong to severe. Rain chances will be 90% and rainfall totals around 1-2″. The rain mostly exits by Sunday morning w/lows in the 40s. The story on Sunday will be the windy and cold weather as highs will be stuck in the low 50s w/winds howling out of the west at 20-25 mph. By MLK Day the sun returns and it will be less windy, but the temperatures will only reach the 50s after starting that morning in the 30s.

