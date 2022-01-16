Area scores and highlights for Saturday, January 15th
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Boy’s high school soccer:
Columbia 2 Mosley 4
Walton 2 Port St. Joe 0
Girls high school soccer:
Walton 1 Port St. Joe 4
Lincoln 3 Arnold 1
Boy’s high school basketball:
Rutherford 47 Gadsden County 57
Girl’s high school basketball:
Port St. Joe 50 Godby 41
High School Wrestling (Gator Brawl);
1. Wakulla 381.0
2. Mosley 243.0
3. Chiles 233.0
4. Crestview 184.5
5. Rocky Bayou 170.0
6. Choctaw 165.5
7. Waccamaw 153.5
8. Rutherford 138.0
9. Wewahitchka 124.5
10. Marianna 106.5
Juco men’s basketball:
Baton Rouge Community College 55 Chipola 100
Gulf Coast 65 Tallahassee 67
Juco women’s basketball:
Gulf Coast 72 Tallahassee 60
