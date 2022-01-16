Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, January 15th

(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Boy’s high school soccer:

Columbia 2 Mosley 4

Walton 2 Port St. Joe 0

Girls high school soccer:

Walton 1 Port St. Joe 4

Lincoln 3 Arnold 1

Boy’s high school basketball:

Rutherford 47 Gadsden County 57

Girl’s high school basketball:

Port St. Joe 50 Godby 41

High School Wrestling (Gator Brawl);

1. Wakulla 381.0

2. Mosley 243.0

3. Chiles 233.0

4. Crestview 184.5

5. Rocky Bayou 170.0

6. Choctaw 165.5

7. Waccamaw 153.5

8. Rutherford 138.0

9. Wewahitchka 124.5

10. Marianna 106.5

Juco men’s basketball:

Baton Rouge Community College 55 Chipola 100

Gulf Coast 65 Tallahassee 67

Juco women’s basketball:

Gulf Coast 72 Tallahassee 60

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

