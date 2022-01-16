City of Crestview celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday, January 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and cities across the country have already started their celebrations.

The City of Crestview held its annual march to honor Dr. King on Saturday Morning.

The event started on Main Street and concluded at the veterans memorial near the courthouse.

Concerned Citizens of Crestview, organized the event which included prayers, songs, speakers, and a community of hope.

“We have to keep the dream alive, you know, it’s getting kind of really bad now and to just let everything go is not right to anyone,” said President of the group Clayton Williams.

Crestview Mayor Whitten was one of the speakers at the event.

He says an important thing for the future of our nation is to make the younger generation more involved.

”My hope is that the people right now understand where we’re going in the future and I said we’re not there yet but we’re gonna go there and we need to make sure that our youth are engaged,” said Whitten.

Crestview citizens hope the future is bright for the community and the world. The city will have celebrations all weekend long and on Monday.

