Local organization honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr with virtual panelist discussion

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On what would be the 93rd birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., several members of the local NAACP chapter held a virtual panel discussion to commemorate his life and legacy.

Prior to Dr. King’s death, he was a strong advocate for the right to vote. During the discussion, the group took the time to honor Dr. King.

“Let us follow in the footsteps of dr. king as we pause to commemorate him. as we have been influenced and all our lives have been influenced by the work of dr. king. let us pass it on and prepare a new generation of leaders,” Dr. Rufus L. Wood, Jr. Bay County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President, said.

Throughout the virtual discussion, panelists discussed the state of voting rights in America and election law.

“Well, the cycle seems to be going backward. the pendulum is swinging backward. where there are many people who openly say they want to make voting more difficult for people. they seemingly only want certain people to vote,” Cecile Scoon, Florida League of Women Voters President, said.

Scoon was joined by the Reverend Marcus R. Mccoy, Jr., Senior Pastor of the Historic Greater Refuge Memorial Church, Orlando, FL, and Faith Outreach State Director of Equal Ground and Jamil Davis, the North Florida Regional Organizer of Black Voters Matter.

The speakers expressed their concerns over the current direction and handling of voting methods among minority communities across the country.

