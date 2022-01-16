Advertisement

Police searching for aggravated battery suspect

WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they were called to the 900 block of E. 8th Court in response to an altercation. Once officers arrived on the scene, they say they learned that the victim had asked Leonard Jenkins and a female to leave the property.

During the investigation, detectives say they learned that Jenkins and the victim got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The victim said that Jenkins pulled a bladed weapon and struck the victim twice.

Officers say that the victim has been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, Jenkins fled the scene following the altercation. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of aggravated battery.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or you can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

