Raw, chilly, and windy Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday morning lows will be in the 40s. The story on Sunday will be the windy and cold weather as highs will be stuck in the low 50s with winds howling out of the west at 20-30 mph. There could be a few scattered showers associated with wrap around moisture from the storm system passing by to our north. By MLK Day the sunshine returns and it will be less windy, but the temperatures will only reach the 50s after starting that morning in the 30s. High pressure will keep us chilly and dry through midweek. We will warm up a bit on Wednesday to the upper 60s as the high shifts east promoting a southerly flow. The next cold front approaches us by late week giving us a 40-60% chance for showers followed by a much colder start to next weekend.

