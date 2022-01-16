“Rooms With A Purpose” renovates room for Panama City girl with Cerebral Palsy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday might have been just a gloomy and rainy day for some, but for the organization “Rooms With A Purpose,” volunteers were determined to make the day anything but that.

“So we come in, we talk to the families, we find out what they want, what they need, and then we pick a theme and at that point, the family knows nothing else,” Executive Director and Founder Sherry Melton said.

Local non-profit “Rooms With A Purpose” renovates bedrooms for children with these life-challenging illnesses. For the organization’s first bedroom renovation of the year, they had a special child in mind.

“With Jaela, she has Cerebral Palsy. So she is wheelchair-bound, she’s non-verbal,” said Melton.

But this renovation has much more meaning for almost nine-year-old Jaela Duncan.

“She’s such a sweetheart and it’s her birthday,” said Melton.

Melton said they’re gifting Jaela a princess Ariel themed room for her birthday.

“The only thing not new in here is the bed and the dresser. We have brought in everything else,” said Melton.

Melton said most of the children they’ve worked with are fighting for their lives every single day.

“These children spend most of their lives in bed in their rooms, so to give them a space that’s made for them where they can relax and recuperate and rejuvenate is just an amazing thing to be a part of,” said Melton.

Their mission statement is they want to impact a child’s life in a positive way.

“What’s more positive than an Ariel princess bedroom on your birthday,” said Melton.

The positivity that Melton hopes is the best birthday present for Jaela and the other children the organization gets to help.

Melton said the night before the makeover, families are put in hotel rooms. During the day of renovation, the Duncan family got to spend the day at Dave and Busters.

For more information on how to donate or help, visit their website Rooms With A Purpose.

