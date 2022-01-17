Chipola men gear up for “tough slate” of a week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola men’s basketball team is coming off a big, 100-55, win over Baton Rouge on Saturday, but are looking ahead to a grueling week of conference play.

The Indians will take on Gulf Coast in Panama City on Monday, Tallahassee on Wednesday, and host Northwest Florida on Saturday.

”We’ve got three really, really tough contests this week,” said head coach, Donnie Tyndall. “It’s a really big week for our program. It’s a big week for our season in regard to where we stand at the end of the week, I think, will tell a lot of our story, so you try to get that across to your team without adding added pressure, and you don’t want to make guys get a little bit reluctant or hesitant to go make plays and be a basketball player, but on the flip side, I do think that they need to understand the sense of urgency this week is really high, and we need to play really well.”

The game against Gulf Coast on Monday will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

