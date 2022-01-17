Cold Sunday Night, Sunshine Returns for MLK Jr. Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will be cold and a bit windy as a storm system to our north progresses eastward and high pressure builds in. As drier air builds in, clouds will clear out tonight and lows will fall to the 30s from inland areas down to the coast. By MLK Jr. Day, the sunshine returns and it will be less windy, but the temperatures will only reach the 50s after starting the morning off in the 30s. High pressure will keep us chilly and dry through midweek. We will warm up a bit on Wednesday to the upper 60s as the high shifts east promoting a southerly flow. The next cold front approaches us by late week giving us about a 40% chance for showers followed by a much colder start to next weekend.

