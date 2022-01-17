Lead Coalition of Bay County hosts festival honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lead Coalition of Bay County is hosting a festival and vaccine event on Monday, January 17 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The event will take place at Sharon Sheffield Park. The festivities will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. The event will offer free vaccines, including booster shots.

Complete this form to register to receive the COVID vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer, at this event.

To learn more about this event, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.