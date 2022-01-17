Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone and happy Martin Luther King Day.

We’re off to a clearing sky in NWFL this morning with plenty of sunshine ahead for today, just a few clouds possible this morning. Temperatures are downright cold. If we have any outdoor plans this morning, or throughout the day today, be sure to dress warmly!

Temperatures are starting out in the 30s for most, a few on the beaches may be a touch closer to 40. Add in a northwest light breeze around 10-15mph and that will continue to add to the chill today. Feels like temperatures will get going below freezing for most to start the day. Even under sunny skies for much of the day ahead, we’ll only warm into the mid 50s this afternoon.

We’ll keep this chilly weather around through the early week forecast as well. Another freeze is possible tonight with inland temperatures dipping down into the 20s, and low 30s are possible for some around the coast. Despite plenty of sunshine under high pressure building into the Southeast, we’ll only manage upper 50s on Tuesday.

As the high slides off to our east, the clockwise winds on the western side of the ridge will help return a bit of warmth by midweek. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday top out in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll see another cold front arrive for the late week forecast and a few passing showers are possible as the front moves in on Thursday. Some light showers may linger into Friday as colder temperatures return.

Highs on Friday may struggle to reach 50.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with a chilly slight breeze from the northwest keeping highs in the mid 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another chilly day ahead for Tuesday with plenty of sunshine sticking around through the early week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.