Nominations, voting open for Salty Dog Day Mayor race

Salty Dog Mayor Socks
Salty Dog Mayor Socks(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2022 is an election year and St. Andrews has a race that is for the dogs.

Voting began Monday for the sixth annual Salty Dog Day. The event features t-shirts, vendors, treat stations and, of course, a dog play area, but the main event will be the election of the Salty Dog Mayor.

As of January 17, there are two candidates so far, but you can nominate your dog to run as well.

Outgoing Mayor Socks and his owner Crystal are excited to pass along the tradition.

“So many people are getting involved. When we go places, people know who Socks is because of his social media presence. They all want him to run again, but we only get one term, so we need you guys to join in and register your pet and get those votes in,” said Crystal Ford, Mayor Socks’ owner.

If you would like to vote for Salty Dog Mayor, or nominate your dog to join the race. You can go to SaltyDogDay.com

