Two arrested in Walton County on human smuggling charges

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon in Walton County after Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said they were transporting undocumented immigrants.

Around Noon Monday, troopers made a traffic stop near mile marker 74 on Interstate 10 eastbound. While stopped, officials said they learned all nine (9) people in the vehicle were allegedly in the United States illegally, including the driver and passenger.

A further investigation revealed the immigrants were allegedly being taken to two major cities in Florida, and the driver, identified as 21-year-old Hugo Giovani Lopez-Gomez, was allegedly being paid $500 per individual to smuggle them into the U.S. to work. Troopers said the driver allegedly told them his passenger, identified as 22-year-old Gamaliel Alvarez-Hernandez, was a friend being paid to help with driving. Troopers said both men are from Mexico.

We’re told the men have been arrested. Both of them are being charged with seven (7) counts of human smuggling.

