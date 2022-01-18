Bay County NAACP continues to grow education committee

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) has been a staple in the area for more than 75 years.

The organization has tackled a number of civil rights and social justice matters, but there is one initiative they want to keep growing: the education committee.

“Education is so important to the NAACP, we work diligently to promote high-quality education for all of the children. So that’s a great concern for us,” Dr. Rufus L. Wood, Jr., Bay County NAACP President, said.

For Wood, education is something he is passionate about.

“I needed the education committee to support me. I mean I attend the school board meeting and meet with the superintendent when need be. And school board members, but there’s so much that still needs to be done,” Wood said.

He says education is key to preventing what he calls the school to prison pipeline among youth.

“So many of our children are being pushed out of the school. Children are being suspended, expelled, and some are even being arrested. And so far it seems that the plan is to incarcerate our children, rather than educate our children,” Wood said.

“We’re fighting hard to promote high-quality education. We have to make sure our kids don’t end up in the school prison pipeline. Because we know if they don’t get the education, they need then they’re going to be limited in their choices in terms of survival. We don’t want them to make bad choices and get into things that are illegal or unethical,” Wood adds.

It takes volunteers to make improvements, like Trey Griffin, who is serving as their youth council president.

“With the youth that they are still in the education system. If they’re having disadvantage or they’re getting disadvantaged and we need to see that we fight for them in those ways,” Trey Griffin, Bay County NAACP Youth Council President, said.

It’s Griffin’s sixth year working with the organization, and get this he’s only 16.

“Just continue to fight for justice. Making those people sit up there, and tell what they have been doing. Being honest about those things, and just bringing the community together. I think it’s very important that we have those peacemakers in our community and of course, that’s Dr. King’s dream,” Griffin said.

Upholding Dr. King on the day that is designed to empower individuals and strengthen communities.

The organization is currently accepting new members, dues are $30 for the year.

For information on how to join, visit the organization’s Facebook page, website, or contact any NAACP member.

