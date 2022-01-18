Deputies say missing elderly woman found

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Jossie Blailock has been found.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Jossie Blailock is a white female, approximately 77 years old, and is suffering from dementia.

According to law enforcement officials, Blailock was last seen in the 8000 block of Highway 22 around 1:45 a.m. Monday morning.

She was last known to be wearing the jacket in the attached photo with jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to please contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

