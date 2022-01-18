Advertisement

COVID-19 update for Ascension Sacred Heart

The latest numbers for COVID-19 hospitalizations in local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals are in.(WFIE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The latest numbers for COVID-19 hospitalizations in local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals are in.

As of Tuesday, across the Panama City, Miramar Beach, and Port St. Joe locations, there are 17 more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than last week, making the total 47.

This is 107 fewer patients than the recent delta variant surge from August. Hospital officials said the highest number across the three hospitals was 154.

Officials said most of the people hospitalized are not vaccinated.

