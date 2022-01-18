Exciting year ahead for Man in the Sea Museum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Steve Mulholland, President of the Man In The Sea Museum, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to give us a recap of the past year and tell us about all of the exciting events and activities the museum will have going on in the upcoming months.

2021 was a great year for the Man In The Sea museum. It saw over 4,000 visitors, gained over 100 new members, sold over 1,200 t-shirts, and added 4 new displays.

Now for a dive into 2022. March is the museum’s 40th anniversary. Every Saturday in March, the museum will host an event. You can check the website or Facebook page for all of those details.

Also in March, the museum is supporting a Dive the MKV class at vortex springs March 21-25th. Click here for more information.

Man in the Sea has a “paint the building” raffle going on. All proceeds from this raffle will go towards painting the building, which organizers say cost about $8,000. The grand prize is $2,000 in gifts and coral. Other prizes include lifetime membership, Pewter statuette, and annual family memberships. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Museum or over the phone by calling the Museum. 850-235-4101.

