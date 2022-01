MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Farm Share and Kaboodles Boutique are teaming up to get food to locals in need.

The event is Wednesday from 8 a.m. until supplies last at 2881 Madison Street in Marianna.

The distribution site will be drive-through only due to COVID-19. People must wear masks and come in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

