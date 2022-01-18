Advertisement

Free trees available to Gulf, Washington County residents

With Florida Arbor Day coming up on January 21st, the Florida Forest Service will be giving away trees to residents in a few area locations.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST
GULF, WASHINGTON COUNTIES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Florida Arbor Day coming up on January 21st, the Florida Forest Service will be giving away trees to residents in a few area locations.

Gulf County

Locations:

  • Rich’s IGA (201 West River Road, Wewahitchka) in the grass lot at noon CST.
  • Port St. Joe at Piggly Wiggly (125 West US 98) at 1 p.m. EST.
  • Trees available include live oak, red maple, bald cypress, Shumard oak, sweet bay magnolia and sweet gum. There is a one-tree-per-person limit for the first hour, but all remaining trees will be distributed evenly to those who stay after that.

Washington County

Locations:

  • Washington County Agriculture Center in Chipley at 9 a.m. CST
  • Trees available include flowering dogwood, red maple, sycamore, tulip poplar, Chickasaw plum, southern magnolia, live oak, Shumard oak and pecans. Bare root seedlings and one-gallon potted trees will be available depending on the species.

