Free trees available to Gulf, Washington County residents
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GULF, WASHINGTON COUNTIES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Florida Arbor Day coming up on January 21st, the Florida Forest Service will be giving away trees to residents in a few area locations.
Gulf County
Locations:
- Rich’s IGA (201 West River Road, Wewahitchka) in the grass lot at noon CST.
- Port St. Joe at Piggly Wiggly (125 West US 98) at 1 p.m. EST.
- Trees available include live oak, red maple, bald cypress, Shumard oak, sweet bay magnolia and sweet gum. There is a one-tree-per-person limit for the first hour, but all remaining trees will be distributed evenly to those who stay after that.
Washington County
Locations:
- Washington County Agriculture Center in Chipley at 9 a.m. CST
- Trees available include flowering dogwood, red maple, sycamore, tulip poplar, Chickasaw plum, southern magnolia, live oak, Shumard oak and pecans. Bare root seedlings and one-gallon potted trees will be available depending on the species.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.