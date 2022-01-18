Freeport man accused of trafficking meth

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Freeport man is facing charges after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 alerted to drugs inside his car.

Deputies say Monday they pulled over Michael Bratton, 41, for excessive speed on County Road 1087.

They say K9 Colt was deployed to the scene and alerted to a trained odor coming from the vehicle. Deputies say when they searched the vehicle, they found a black nylon bag under the driver’s seat. Inside they reported finding four plastic bags containing a combined weight of 56.8 grams of meth (ice), three different types of pills, drug paraphernalia, and more than 20 grams of marijuana. They say they also found $956 in cash.

Bratton is charged with trafficking in meth over 14 grams, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bratton was out on bond awaiting trial on charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and throwing a brick through a car window with a person inside.

