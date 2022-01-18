Advertisement

Government officials to inform Florida military families of missing loved ones

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORIDA (WJHG/WECP) - The Department of Defense and other government agencies are working together to give Florida families update on their missing loved ones from past conflicts, such as the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the Cold War, and World War II.

Officials from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, and the Service Casualty Offices will be virtually meeting with families.

Families will reportedly be told what the government is doing to bring their loved ones home and have a chance to ask specific questions about any losses.

Click here to register to attend. The event is on January 22nd from 9 a.m. EST until around 1 p.m. EST.

