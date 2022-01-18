Advertisement

Human remains found in Southport

Human remains were found off Highway 77 in Southport. The Bay County Sheriff's Office is...
Human remains were found off Highway 77 in Southport. The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on January 17th at around 2 p.m., BCSO was notified about the discovery of human remains in the 8000 block of Highway 77 in Southport.

BCSO reports it appears the remains have been there for an extended period of time. The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit are conducting a thorough search of the area Tuesday and will be working with the Medical Examiners Office to determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested Monday afternoon in Walton County after Florida Highway Patrol...
Two arrested in Walton County on human smuggling charges
Troopers said roughly 100 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled onto Highway 71 in Gulf County...
Two dead in Gulf County crash
Generic crash
Walton County crash leaves one dead
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Police searching for aggravated battery suspect
Police searching for aggravated battery suspect

Latest News

Jossie Blailock is a white female, approximately 77 years old, suffering from dementia.
Deputies say missing elderly woman found
Check the one of a kind museum out in Panama City Beach.
Exciting year ahead for Man in the Sea Museum
Steve Mulholland, President of the Man In The Sea Museum, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio...
Man of the Sea Interview
Gulf Coast teams sweep Chipola Monday
Gulf Coast teams sweep Chipola Monday night