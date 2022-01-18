Human remains found in Southport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on January 17th at around 2 p.m., BCSO was notified about the discovery of human remains in the 8000 block of Highway 77 in Southport.

BCSO reports it appears the remains have been there for an extended period of time. The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit are conducting a thorough search of the area Tuesday and will be working with the Medical Examiners Office to determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

