Jackson Hospital IT thwarts ransomware attack

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In today’s world, an attack on technology can be devastating. Thanks to Jackson Hospital’s IT Department, a recent attack on its system didn’t get far.

“Once we saw that there was an attack going on, we went ahead and made the decision to start shutting everything down,” IT Director Jamie Hussey said.

Although shutting down the systems isn’t ideal, it kept any further damage from being done. Officials said the systems were only down for about 12 hours until all issues were resolved, and medical staff was able to chart using old fashioned pen and paper during that time.

If it wasn’t for quick thinking, the attack could’ve been much worse.

“We would be unable to open any files, access our computers, access our servers, without paying the ransom,” Hussey said.

Officials said they just trained staff about a month ago on how to deal with a ransomware attack, and that helped them keep this attack at bay. Now, they’re focusing on how to keep systems safe from something like this happening again.

“We’re going through and trying to figure out if we have any vulnerabilities and where those are at, and patch them,” Hussey said. “We won’t know that until the investigation is complete, but we have gone through our firewalls and made sure we’ve locked down everything tight, and then we will get with cyber investigators to see how we can prevent this in the future.”

Officials said no patients were at risk during this attack, because it was stopped in time.

