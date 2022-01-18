Jenks Avenue widening project coming to an end

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Paving the way for a safer and easier drive, the Jenks Avenue construction is coming to an end.

The Jenks Avenue widening project has been under construction for a few years and was pushed back due to Hurricane Michael. Officials said the final part of the road was paved last weekend.

The project included widening Jenks Avenue from Baldwin Road to SR 390. This was once a two-way roadway and is now a five-way with bike lanes and sidewalks.

Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said safety concerns were an issue.

“As far as complaints, we had received a number of requests to improve this corridor over the years, we had over 10,000 cars a day on this corridor which is a lot of traffic for a two-way roadway,” said Bryant.

The county hopes there will be more projects in the near future to reduce congestion, including the widening of Back Beach Road and U.S. 231.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.