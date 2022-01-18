Advertisement

Local artist putting together 100-foot mural

Heather Clements working on her 100' mural
Heather Clements working on her 100' mural(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local artist is making her mark in downtown Panama City.

Heather Clements is working on a 100-foot mural on the side of the Aaron Rich Marketing building on Harrison Ave. Clements has worked on large murals before, like the one at Ocean Oriental Market also in downtown Panama City, but she says this will be her largest work of art yet.

The mural was started last week and Heather says she has at least two more weeks of work to go.

“It’s just so exciting, I’ve always been an artist, always wanted to do art, but I never really thought I’d do something on this scale and it’s kind of emerged into that. Doing something on this scale is just unimaginable. It’s just amazing, I just love it,” Clements said.

If you would like to see the work in progress for yourself, you can find it at 842 Harrison Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

